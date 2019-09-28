Expert Suggests Ways to Access $60bn Prosper Africa Funding

Bennett Oghifo



The Nigerian business community and the organised private sector have been advised to devise potent strategies that would enable them access the $60 billion Prosper Africa Initiative and other Global Africa funding for Africa projects and business ventures.

Chinese President XI Jinping, last year, in Kenya, announced $60 billion funding over the next three years at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAL).

FOCAL is designed to accelerate China’s engagement with Africa, regarding financial support.

Vice Chairman, China-Africa Business Council, Chief Diana Chen gave the advice while speaking at the Global Capital Strategy Session 2019 at the Nigerian Stock Exchange Lagos.

Chief Chen, who also is the Chairman, Choice International Group (CIG), advised that it was time Nigerians moved to access the funding and attract investments to grow and transform businesses, and importantly peoples’ lives in Nigeria.

She said it was not all about the money but how efficiently the money could be utilised to transform peoples’ lives. “It would only take Nigerians to trigger development in the country and not the outside world,” she added.

According to her, the Nigerian business community should immediately come together under one umbrella to invent strategies that would enable it access the funding seamlessly, while also making the best use of it, she advised.

Nikky Okoye Organisation, facilitators of the Global Capital Strategy Session 2019, titled: “$60 billion Prosper Africa Initiative and other Global Capital funding for African Prospects and Business Ventures” said: the session was aimed at helping the business community devise technicalities of accessing the funding.