3rd Edition of Heel Race Competition Gets November 15 

The third edition of the annual 4-Inch Heel Race competition has been slated for November 15 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Centre.

According to the organisers, DAK Marketing Services Limited, the 4-Inch Heel Race competition is a special sport event aimed at creating excitement, entertainment and confident among young women in Nigeria. It is the first of its king in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Young Nigerian women between the ages of 15-35 are entitled to participate in the competition wearing 4-inch high heeled shoe to compete in a 100-meter race.

Over the last two years, DAK marketing services limited has successfully hosted the competition, with the last edition held at the main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking with journalists at a press conference held at the Lagos State Polytechnic, the Managing Director and CEO, DAK Marketing Services Limited, Elder Dede Kalu, stated that the event is geared towards giving young Nigeria women a platform to showcase their talents and also to support their dreams.

“This event is aimed at empowering and enlightening young ladies on how to be smart and confidence on high heels. The rationale behind this event is that we are concerned about the numerous injuries ladies encounter almost on a daily basis when walking on the streets wearing high heels because of lack of confidence to walk smartly,” Kalu said.