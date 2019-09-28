2019 Nigeria Cup Donates to Charity

As a way of giving back to the society, especially the less privileged one, the organisers of 2019 Nigeria Cup has decided to donate to charity and fund open heart surgery of a Nigerian as a part of the Committee’s Social Responsibility

Chairman, 2019 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee, Uwem Udoh, who disclosed this during the week explained that the gesture was in line with the Committee’s decision to give back to the society.

“One of the things we decide to do this year is to give back to the society, be our brothers keeper and extend a hand of fellowship to those in need. A portion of money raise will be used for Charity works,” Udoh said.

Apart from the Charity initiative, the Committee will also be honouring founding father of the Nigeria Cup and those who nurtured the Cup at the its teething stage.

Udoh who said he appreciates the support he has gotten members of the Club and corporate organisations. added that notable Nigerians like John Momoh, Tunde Afolabi, Layi Fatona and Soji Awogbade, would be honoured while late Tony Awa and Tunji Ogunkanmi would also be remembered for the contribution to Nigeria Cup at the early stage.