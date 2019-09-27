Zee World Adds Four New Shows to 2020 Lineup

The popular Bollywood entertainment channel Zee World recently revealed the new shows that will be added to its programme lineup in 2020. The shows include ‘Deception’, ‘Jodha & Akbar’, ‘Snatched’, and ‘Ring of Fire’.

“Zee World enjoys a tremendous following in Nigeria and has undoubtedly become an African entertainment success story. We look forward to once again bringing the best that Bollywood has to offer to our Nigerian audience,” said the CEO Zee Africa and Asia Pacific, Harish Goyal.

Goyal also revealed that viewers can look forward to the return of popular shows like ‘Gangaa 2’ and ‘Married Again’ season 2; as well as the launch of new exciting series such as ‘Lady Luck’ and ‘Amma’ in November this year.

While ‘Amma’ takes viewers on the journey of Zeenat, a strong and bold woman whose mission is to fight for her community’s freedom against the British rule, ‘Lady Luck’ tells the tale of a bright girl, Bhoomi, who, at the end of her school career, and looking forward to entering the workplace, must contend with the age-old tradition of becoming a stay-at-home wife. Zee World is available on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25.