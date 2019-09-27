Imo Liaison Officer Visits Italy Embassy in Lagos, Highlights Opportunities

Mary Nnah

The Imo State Liaison Officer in Lagos, Hon. Anthony Abili recently paid a courtesy visit to the Consulate General of Italy, Maurizio Busanelli at the Italian Embassy in Lagos.

At the meeting, he highlighted on various areas of opportunities in the state which the embassy could come into partnership, which include sectors like Agriculture, Tourism, ICT as well as Oil and Gas.

Accompanied by the Special Assistant to Imo State Governor on Lagos Liaison, Mr. Neto Chikwe, Abili explained that the purpose of the visit was to familiarise with the consulate, and deliver the good wishes of the Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to the consular general.

In regards to Imo State’s newly unlevelled Agriculture Road map, the liaison officer made particular reference to the huge potential of Imo’s rich belts along with the opportunities in establishment of cassava processing plant, as the state is a major producer of the crop.

Abili explained that agro-processing and the access to the requisite agro- technology was a very important aspect in harnessing the full potentials of the states’ roadmap.

He revealed further that the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri is currently awaiting final approval to commence international cargo service, adding that the location and passenger traffic at Sam Mbakwe have given rise to opportunities to further develop the sector.

He said therefore that there was need to interface with the Italian government on study exchange programmes as this would promote opportunities for knowledge and skill transfer among the higher institutions in the state and their contemporaries in Italy.

Abili further informed Busanelli that Imo State liaison office in Lagos is working towards organising an investment seminar in Lagos, aimed at showcasing the state as a valuable investment destination in Nigeria which Ihedioha will be in attendance.

In response, the Consulate General of Italy expressed the wiliness of the Italian embassy to work with the Imo state government.

He also thanked the liaison officer and Chikwe for the visit, adding that such a visit has given him the opportunity to further explore talk around the investment potentials in Imo State.