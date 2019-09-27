EgyptAir Announces 50% Discount in Business Class

Egypt Air has announced that it has launched of up to 50 per cent discount on the Business class fares between Cairo and most of the airline’s international destinations.

The North African carrier said this was in line with the carrier’s plan to provide the optimum service for the best and competitive fares.

The airline offers premium business class product such as the Super Diamond Full Flat Bed seats on the Boeing Dreamliner B787-9 aircraft and Full Flat Bed on both the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Furthermore, as a way of identifying with Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, the airline’s Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Muharram Abdulrahman, noted that Egypt Air would offer its Nigerian customers 50 per cent percent discount in Business Class for tickets issued between September 30 – October 7, 2019.

In another development, EgyptAir has announced an extension of its codeshare with United Airlines in an effort to extend its network in North America.

“Subject to the agreement, Egypt Air customers can now book their flights to Boston, San Francesco, Los Angeles and Chicago through Washington starting from September 12th 2019.

“Egypt Air is keen on expanding its network in North America especially after inaugurating the new non-stop service to Washington in June, providing integration for Egypt Air network,” said the airline’s Chairman and CEO, Capt. Ahmed Adel.

“Egypt Air customers can fly to the new destinations through Cairo to Washington flight on the airline’s newest Dreamliner B787-9 equipped with Super Diamond Full Flat Bed Seats in Business Class and personal screens in all classes. The aircraft also provides Wi-Fi internet, roaming services and Live TV for a seamless travel experience,” he added.