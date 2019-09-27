 Don’t Vilify Osinbajo over Unsubstantiated Allegation, CAN Warns

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has thrown its weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo regarding the allegation of mismanagement of funds of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The National President, Rev. President Ayokunle, told newsmen Friday in Abuja after a meeting with Prof. Osinbajo that Nigerians should discountenance the allegations if those peddling it could not present evidence.

He said no one should crucify Osinbajo over an unsubstantiated allegation.

“We were there to pray for him and to tell us about the allegations made against him, whether true or false. “He has cleared the air that there was no iota of truth in what some people decided to put out against him and that he was ready to prove himself and to go all out with them. “If there is an allegation there must be an evidence. That we should see it as rubbish and that it can never happen with him and will never happen,” he said . Rev. Ayokunle urged Nigerians not to give room to those who want to persecute the innocent but to join hands with government to salvage the country especially at this critical period. While assuring the Vice President of the association’s support, CAN President, warned that

nobody should toy with the innocent that are faithfully serving the nation adding that whole country will rise up to fight for him.

” If the allegation is not true and the people alleging could not prove it then we will all be proud of him and all Nigerians should join hands to fight for him,” he said.

The Vice President was accused of mismanaging N90 billion allegedly provided by the FIRS for the 2019 election campaign, an allegation he has vehemently denied and has threatened to sue those behind it.

In a statement posted by the spokesperson of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Akande said all such claims against Osinbajo wepre false. Akande warned that legal action will be taken against sponsors of the libelous claims.

When asked the mission of CAN delegation to the vice president, Ayokunle said they went to hear his side of the story and to pray for him.

According to the CAN president, the church and all Nigerians are proud of him and they will continue to pray for him.

He said the country was facing serious challenges and that everyone must stay together to fight the challenges and overcome it.