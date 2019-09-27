Buhari, Fayemi Extol Afenifere Patriarch, Fasanmi’s Virtues at 94

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, have congratulated a leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi on his 94th birthday, today, September 27, 2019, saying he has upheld Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s legacies.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari commended Fasanmi for consistently projecting the noble and progressive ideas of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“As a legislator, who served in the House of Representatives and Senate, the President believes Pa Fasanmi’s focus on people has shaped his life philosophy and politics, noting that government can only remain relevant when it caters for the needs of the vulnerable and voiceless.

“President Buhari extols Pa Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values, praying that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good heath and strength to keep serving the nation,” the statement said.

Fayemi’s message of felicitation was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, Segun Dipe.

The governor extolled the virtues of the nonagenarian, describing him as a true Awoist, foremost nationalist, a committed Afenifere Patriarch and a man of impeccable character, whose political trajectory was without blemish.

According to Fayemi, Senator Fasanmi, who had been a staunch member of the progressive family since the Action Group days “is a leader with impeccable passion for the development of his people.”

Fayemi said the political prowess of the Afenifere Patriarch and his contribution to the growth of Afenifere’s popularity is legendary.

“They say time changes people. But for you, it is amazing how you have remained such a great person for all the years. I attest to your strong mind, great heart, true faith, and ready hands.”

He prayed God to continue to protect Pa Fasanmi and grant him good health and linger life to render more services to mankind, even as he celebrates the unique age of 94.