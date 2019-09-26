UN Kicks as Boko Haram Kills Another Aid Worker

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The United Nations has condemned the killing of one of the six workers held in captivity by the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The insurgents had Wednesday uploaded a video online showing how the humanitarian worker was beheaded, two months after six workers of Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international humanitarian organisation, were abducted.

Ahmad Salkida, a journalist well known for his link with the group, had equally through his verified Twitter handle, said the aid worker, a male was executed at a close range.

Salkida said that he saw the video of the execution.

Salkida added that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), said it took the action because “the government deceived them,” following months of secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.

“#ISWAP has executed one of the six aid workers, working with the Action Against Hunger that was abducted two months ago in Borno,” Salkida tweeted

“One of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a short video clip seen by this reporter.

“The group said it took the action because ‘the government deceived them,’ following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials”.

The execution of the worker, is coming against the backdrop of allegation by the military that AAH was conducting illicit affairs supporting the terrorist group.

The UN condemnation of the killing was made by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, who said: “I am appalled and deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker this morning. My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues.

“The United Nations calls on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The United Nations also calls for the immediate release of all aid workers who are still in captivity.

“I am also extremely concerned about the increasingly dangerous and restrictive operating environment for implementing humanitarian assistance in crisis-affected areas, where humanitarian aid workers continue to face challenges as they strive to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance.

“I renew the call for all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of aid workers and to respect international humanitarian law according to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

He noted that the humanitarian community in Nigeria is working in line with the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, jointly agreed with the Government of Nigeria, to provide life-saving assistance to 6.2 million of the most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.