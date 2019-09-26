Sowore Wants DSS DG Jailed for Disobeying Court Order

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Detained Convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday commenced the process of committal to prison of the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) over alleged disobedience to an order of court.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 ordered the immediate release of Sowore from SSS custody following the expiration of the order permitting the security agency to detain him for 45 days only to enable it conclude investigation of treasonable felony and terrorism allegations.

However, over 48 hours after the order was made the agency was yet to obey the order forcing Sowore to file form 48 process for committal to prison against the DSS boss.

The suit filed on September 26, was brought pursuant to order ix, rule 1-3 of the judgment enforcement rules, section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act 2004 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Titled, Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court’, the SSS boss in the contempt notice form was warned that unless he obey the order of the Federal High Court delivered on September 24, ordering him to release Sowore in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019, he will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

The contempt form notice further indicated that the court had been informed that as at Thursday September 26, that the DG SSS was yet to comply with the lawful order by refusing to release Sowore from its custody.

The notice read in part: Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, delivered on September 24, 2019 which ordered you to release the applicant in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison”.

“A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today Thursday September 26, 2019, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely, Omoyele Sowore in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court”.

The notice was served on the SSS boss at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja on Thursday after all the necessary conditions had been fulfilled.

As at Wednesday night, one of the lawyers to Sowore, Marshal Abubakar, in a telephone interview with THISDAY said the Director of Legal Services at the DSS had informed them that they are waiting for the instruction of the DG before taking steps on Sowore’s issue.