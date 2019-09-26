Naval Chief Charges Heads of Health Units, Others on Quality Healthcare Delivery

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried by the state of healthcare services in the Nigeria Navy (NN), the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas has urged heads of units and departments, as well as medical personnel to ensure that they make patients’ safety a priority.

He said the development would seriously improve healthcare going by the calibre of experienced personnel at the navy medical facilities.

Speaking at the opening of the 2019 Nigeria Navy Medical Services Retreat held in Offa, Kwara State recently, Ibas said, “It is high time stakeholders in the health management of navy take to the new innovative strategy and exposures in order to boost the quality of health services being rendered to families and personnel of the force.”

The retreat was well attended by former navy brass and present heads of medical units of Nigeria Navy nationwide.

According to him, “it is pertinent to state that a lot is expected of the medical services in the delivery of safe and quality healthcare in the Nigerian Navy.”

Represented by the Director of Policy and Planning, Nigeria Navy Headquarters, Abuja, Rear Admiral Ibe-Enwo Begroy, the CNS said that, “improving the quality of care has to be a priority for each medical personnel, especially the heads of the medical units.

“It has been noted that where there are no consequences when heads of units and departments are found wanting, there is usually no impetus to make added effort.

“Consequently, it will no longer be business as usual. Going forward, heads of units and departments, many of whom are represented at this retreat, are going to be held responsible when it is evident that their units or departments are not performing despite resources provided.

“Therefore, you are all enjoined to pull up your sleeves, utilise resources efficiently and improve services in your various units and departments”.

He added that, “in cognisance of the huge resources invested in the medical sector in the face of inadequate budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Navy as a whole, it is important we ask ourselves whether we are indeed getting the best results out of the investments.

“Are our personnel and families getting safe and quality healthcare in all our medical facilities? Are we obeying the oldest approach in medicine, “first do no harm”? Patient safety is the fundamental cornerstone of healthcare service. It is the responsibility of everyone working in the Nigerian Navy Medical Services.”

The naval chief stated further that, as part of boosting the navy medical services, the present administration has improved the infrastructural facilities in the navy’s health institutions especially in Calabar, Ojo and Borokiri.

He also said efforts were being made to tackle the issue of manpower with the recent recruitment of 11 consultants in various fields and other medical professionals.

He therefore urged the participants to further brainstorm on how to improve the quality of healthcare services in the navy.