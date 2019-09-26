NAF to Establish Air Force University in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has described as a welcome development the plans of the Nigeria Air Force to establish Air Force University in the state.

This is as the Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar, promised to ensure that Bauchi State as well as the entire North-east region is adequately protected and secured from any act of insurgency and criminality.

Mohammed also commended the CAS, Abubakar, for the earlier establishment of the Air Force Special Operation Command in Bauchi.

The governor stated this when he paid a visit to Abubakar at the Air Force headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

Mohammed observed that the Air Force boss, being a worthy son of the state, has contributed immensely towards the development of the state.

He applauded the Nigeria Air Force for its commitment in containing insecurity and other forms of criminality in the country in addition to outstanding performance in protecting of the country.

The governor, however, appealed for synergy between the Air Force and the state government, as his administration was determined to provide the enabling environment for security agencies in order to protect lives and property of the citizens.

While responding, the CAS Abubakar, who expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit, said arrangements have reached advance stage for the establishment of Air Force University in Bauchi as well as renovation and expansion of Azare airport.

Abubakar said the force, through its reforms agenda, has recorded tremendous successes in the ongoing fight against insecurity across the country.