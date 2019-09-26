Lawyers, Family Members Keep Vigil at DSS over Sowore’s Release

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Lawyers to the detained Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and family members were last night keeping vigil at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) waiting for the release of Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had on September 24 ordered the immediate release of Sowore who has been in custody of the DSS since August 3, 2019.

The order for Sowore’s release was based on the grounds that the order for his detention by the DSS made on August 8, has elapsed.

The judge as part of conditions for Sowore’s release ordered that he deposit his international passport with the court.

However, one of the lawyers to Sowore, Marshal Abubakar, who spoke to THISDAY last night, said that they were still waiting for his release by the DSS.

He revealed that Sowore had fully complied with the order of the court by depositing his international passport with number A50255207 with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A copy of the letter, accompanied with a 6 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by Marshal Abubakar in the Chambers of Femi Falana (SAN) was sighted by THISDAY.The letter was said to have been served on the DSS and was received by one Ayuba Adam.

When asked if Sowore has been released to Falana in line with the order of Justice Taiwo, the lawyer said: “We are still there, he has not been released”.

Abubakar said after his conversation with the Director of Legal Services at the DSS they were asked to wait for the decision of the Director General of the DSS.

“I spoke with the Director of Legal some minutes ago, I am here with the SA to Falana; we spoke with the director who said that he spoke with the DG and that the DG asked him to wait over sowore matter.

“So, we are all waiting; the prison warder is waiting; he is not sleeping; the prison inmates are waiting; families of prison inmates are waiting; we are all waiting,” he said.