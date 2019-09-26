INFINIX Unveils New Smartphones in Nigeria

Nosa Alekhuogie

In addition to its entertainment product collection, one of the leading smartphone brands in the emerging markets around the world, Infinix mobility has unveiled the HOT 8.

The product which is the latest in the HOT series was recently launched in the University of Lagos in partnership with Google, Vskit and Boomplay.

According to the company, HOT is a mid-budget series phone designed for young people who are passionate about entertainment in the interconnected world. Inheriting Infinix’s brand spirit of providing the most cutting-edge technologies at affordable prices, HOT series has been committed to breaking the boundaries of combining the most relevant features in one device, letting customers amplify their entertainment experience in the digital space.

The Marketing Manager, Amanda Zhang, Infinix Mobility, said; “The Infinix HOT series aims to empower young people with boundless entertainment experience fueled by transformative mobile technology. We observe the trends of online and offline entertainment in global emerging markets where technologies apply. We found that young people desire to connect and share their life with their communities in various ways, such as social networking, gaming, streaming, and partying which was one of the reasons why campus launch concerts like the one that happened at Unilag for the Hot 8 will be consumer focused in partnership with Google, Vskit and Boomplay.”

“The launch of HOT 8 is a great example of how Infinix spares no efforts in delivering on its promise. By integrating a bigger battery, a bigger display and other key features, we not only aim to satisfy consumers’ entertainment desires, but also inspire them to explore a world of creativity with one device at smaller cost.

“The HOT 8 comes with a price tag of N36,500 while the HOT 8 lite is 32,500.

“Coming in with a 5,000mAh battery which enables four days of battery life with just three hours of charging through the 2A fast charge technology, a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display, a triple rear camera, and a DIRAC Sound & Party Mode as the key features, HOT 8 will allow consumers to enjoy a world of entertainment at their fingertips. The HOT 8 released four color schemes, in addition to the classic colors: Midnight black, Champagne gold, Aqua blue, also released the first gradient of the HOT series ;Cosmic purple.” Zhang added.

Speaking further , Amanda also noted that; “ Infinix Mobile was launched in 2013 and the target was the young generations. It is a premium online-driven smartphone brand with “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, HOT S, and SMART.”