Fidelity Bank Alleges Plot to Disrupt Service

Fidelity Bank has alleged that some staff who were outsourced but recently recalled by their employers were planning to disrupt the bank’s services.

A statement by the Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Charles Aigbe, said that the affected staff were also planning to launch social media attacks on the bank.

It said the aim was to cast the bank in bad light.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the planned disruption of service and social media attacks on the Bank by a few outsourced staff who were recently recalled by their employers. The move, which is the handiwork of the outsourced staff who were on secondment to the Bank as Note Counters, is aimed at casting the Bank in bad light.

“Their employers have confirmed to the Bank that their recall was conducted in line with their existing contracts and according to extant labour laws.

“As a responsible financial institution, operating in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is guided by the laws of the land. Whilst we are not against the right to lawful assembly, the planned actions directed at Fidelity Bank, by these misguided individuals, are clearly unwarranted and misdirected. We urge the public to disregard the falsehood and claims being circulated by them in the public domain.”