LASU Wins 2019 Maritime Blueprint Contest

Students of the Department of Law, Lagos State University (LASU) have emerged winners of the 2019 Maritime Blue Print debate competition titled ‘Achieving the Blue Economy Dream in the Nigerian Maritime sector’.

Now in its fourth edition, the competition, sponsored by SIFAX Group, is part of the activities of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime competition, held in partnership with the Maritime Forum of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

At the end of the keenly-contested debate involving the two finalists- UNILAG and LASU, the trio of Tiamiyu Toheeb, Enifeni Ibrahim and Emmanuel Omotayo from LASU emerged winners with 67 points while the UNILAG team of Mubarak Agboola, Otitoola Folajimi and Alao Joshua scored 65 points.

They defeated students from eight other institutions that participated in the debate: Bowen University, University of Ilorin, Babcock University, Afe Babalola University, Crescent University, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Benin.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice-Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi commended the winning team for its doggedness and well-researched presentations, adding that the competition’s key objective of stimulating university students’ interest in the maritime industry is gradually being fulfilled.

“The quality of the thoughts and styles of delivery by the students have been very encouraging. This has shown that the competition on an annual basis is yielding its desired results. This competition will go a long way in stimulating the interests of the students in maritime business. SIFAX Group will continue to partner the Maritime Forum to make this a sustainable initiative,” he said.