Experts to Speak at Omolayole Lecture

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake and the President/Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Prof. Olukunle Iyanda, are expected to lead top management experts in both the public and private sector to discuss corporate governance and allied topical issues at the 35th/2019 edition of the Omolayole Annual Lecture.

The lecture being organised annually by the AIESEC Alumni Nigeria and hosted by the Nigerian Institute of Management, comes up tomorrow (September 26, 2019), in Lagos.

The lead sponsor for this year’s event is Dangote Industries Limited with support by other organisations including Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank Plc, Coronation Merchant Bank, among others.

Briefing journalists on Monday ahead of the event, the NIM boss, said Olakunle who is scheduled as the guest speaker would speak and proffer fresh insights on critical management issues as “Corporate Governance and Succession Planning”, which is the theme of the lecture.

He explained that the lecture is held annually in honour of past President of the institute and first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc, now, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Dr Michael Omolayole.

According to Iyanda, “this year’s lecture would have in attendance, guests and participants from diverse sectors of the economy including CEOs of multinationals, financial institutions, SMEs, Social entrepreneurs, non-governmental organizations and corporate organisations”.

He said the lecture has covered diverse topics since its inception in which were delivered by notable speakers, adding that, “as we look to the future, the documentation of more of these lectures will provide reference points for young Nigerians, highlighting where we have come from, how much we have achieved, and the journey still to make, as we chart a path for our country amidst the challenges

of the present”.