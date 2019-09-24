FG Commends Osun Gov’s Wife for Rescuing Nigerian Stranded in Trinidad and Tobago

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has commended the wife of Osun State governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, for rescuing a Nigerian man, Benjamin Sesan Ojo, who was stranded in Trinidad and Tobago, describing it as exceptional patriotism.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday by her Director Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, saying the humanitarian gesture of Mrs. Oyetola was outstanding.

She said: “This is an uncommon kind gesture from you. It is a commendable effort and a wonderful humanitarian gesture which must be emulated by other Nigerians.”

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the patriotism displayed by the Osun State governor’s wife in bringing back the stranded Nigerian and his six-year-old daughter from Trinidad and Tobago, through her foundation, Ileri Oluwa Development Initiative, was commendable.

Ojo, a homeless Nigeria man in Trinidad and Tobago, and his six-year-old daughter, had required help to come back home.

Ojo, who hails from Ilesa in Osun State, had been living in Trinidad and Tobago for 12 years and he was homeless and had been sick for three years without a job or means of coming back home, having lost contact with his family.

The man had lost his wife a year ago.

“I need help to get home. I don’t have work, I need help to survive till I go back to Nigeria. I am a burden to everybody,” he stated in a purported video.

Mrs. Oyetola heard about the man through a viral video and being a humanitarian that had been helping the homeless and psychotic people on the street for over 15 years, she was moved by his plight and decided to help.