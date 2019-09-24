Custodian Investment Mentors Young Professionals

Custodian Investment Plc, recently hosted the second edition of its mentors’ conference.

The event was designed to connect young professionals with mentors who could teach them practical business lessons.

The one-day conference which held in Lagos, was attended by more than 150 professionals from diverse academic background.

In his address of welcome, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Custodian Investment, Mr. Wole Oshin, was quoted in a statement to have said, “Last year we decided to influence the thought direction of young people in the country because we realised that a lot of them do not have role models they look up to for direction even though they have many ideas.”

While narrating the story of how he conceived the idea of Custodian Investment as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos in the days of Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), the GMD/CEO enjoined the young professionals to believe in the country, promising to monitor their progress.

He said Nigeria was blessed with abundant natural resources waiting to be tapped, adding that the youths must be focused and determined if they were to harness the opportunities available to them in the country.

Earlier, in the first talk titled, “Talk Business and Politics with Tonye Cole,” the Co-founder and Former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, noted that it would take just one government policy to negatively impact on the fortune of a business and take it from a solvency level to bankruptcy overnight.

He advised the young professionals to always make their presentation as short as possible anytime they are given an opportunity to talk about their businesses.

Also speaking, Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, Chief Executive Officer of House of Tara charged the young professionals not to be afraid to start something new and to pay attention to their customers because sometimes it is the customers that would provide the impetus which would propel the business to the next level of growth and development.

On mentorship, she advised them to take time to know people before asking them to be their mentors, adding that a mentor need not be a popular person. “You become successful because you know your purpose and you are living it. It has to be intentional. Be committed and pay attention to the needs of your spouses and focus on the good aspects of life,” Durotoye said.

On his part, Richard Mofe-Damijo, a Nollywood actor and film producer explained that it was their respective brand equities that would attract their audiences to them.