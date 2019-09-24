Atiku Condoles PDP over Loss of Chieftain in Ondo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressesed sadness over the reported death of the PDP Women Leader in Ondo State, Mrs. Toyin Ajinde.

A condolence message signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, yesterday stressed that the party has missed a worthy amazon and a dependable grassroots mobiliser.

According to Atiku, the death of Ajinde at such a time when the party would require her immense experience and contacts ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State next year is most unfortunate.

Atiku said: “Even more is the bereavement her demise has thrown at her immediate family and associates. We will all miss her for a life of service that she led.

“As people of faith, however, we must come to terms with the fact that as mortals, we do not have any control over matters of life and death. We pray to God Almighty to grant her soul eternal rest and console her family and PDP in Ondo State.”