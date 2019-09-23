Service Chiefs Arrive National Assembly

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The meeting between the leadership of the House of Representatives and security chiefs is set to commence as most of the Service Chiefs have arrived the National Assembly complex.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, have already arrived the National Assembly for the meeting billed to for 10am.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who angrily postponed the security meeting with the Service Chiefs last Friday to Monday following their failure to make themselves available had expressed rage and disappointment over the decision of most of the Service Chiefs to ignore a meeting called by the leadership of the House of Representatives to discuss the prevailing security situation in Nigeria.

It is expected that the meeting will address military budgets, strategies and their challenges in fighting insecurity in Nigeria.