British Envoy Endorses Ooni’s Entrepreneurial Initiative

Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurship Summit (RAYEES), an initiative of the Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has been endorsed by the

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing, describing the initiative as a multiplicity for digital transformation, modern creative incubation, ideas and innovation and new wealth creation ecosystem that should be commended as a pragmatic approach to socioeconomic development for millions of youths across the continent.

The High Commissioner gave the endorsement to last week at her residence in Abuja during a meeting with a royal delegation from the monarch led by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare in respect of the maiden edition of the Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurs (RAYEES) slated for November 2019 at the Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK.

“I must commend His Imperial Majesty’s broad vision of enriching the lives of young ambitious and fantastic Africans youths through enterprises. This initiative is well structured to propel young Africans to redesign models of human capacities development, serve as an optimal infrastructure, transformative force, shaping business framework, socio economic prosperity and injecting a new leadership system that is compatible with the 21st century advancement”

“I enjoyed the overall reception and strategic conversation that I had with Ooni of Ife during my official courtesy visit to the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife and I would like to commend the King for the choice of Henley Business School as a nurturing mechanism and training framework for these young emerging entrepreneurs’ in the UK. I’m keen to exploring synergies that would advance productive and sustainable implementation of this outstanding initiative”