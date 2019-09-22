Rotimi Ajanaku’s Unswerving Swagger

The easiest thing to make is a promise. It is no surprise that it is also the easiest thing to break. Certainly, a man may rant and wax lyrical about his impending accomplishments all at will. But the taste of a pudding, as the English proverb succinctly puts it, remains in the eating.

That is why Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku is a breath of fresh air. In a climate where words mean little and less and men weasel out of commitments of their own making, Asiwaju Rotimi has proved that he is cut from a different cloth. Unlike his peers who don’t put their money where their mouth is, the cerebral dude isn’t afraid to back himself and his visions to the hilt. To the surprise of many, and the jubilation of all, he recently invested billions in the Agriculture sector.

Don Dino, as he is fondly called, might ring a bell to those who keenly follow Oyo politics. Recall that his ambition to represent his people in the House of Representatives hit the wall. Even so, Asiwaju Rotimi isn’t someone that allows himself to be defined by his failures. The world is wide and dreams are bountiful, he reasoned.

Ajanaku, no doubt exudes an uncanny melange of zeal and fervor that becomes his charm. Intellectually, he flaunts a visceral approach that only a few of his contemporaries can rival. He is the chairman of Dino Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in agriculture, real estate, oil and gas, and hospitality. More important to Ajanaku he is the champion of entrepreneurial joue joie de vivre under whose influence many people have been inspired to tap into their innate individuality and pursue their purposeful charm and personal desires.

As much a sounding board as a self-made sword thrusting through the chest of obstacles and emerging safely on the other side, hard work has led him by the hand and planted him in places even angels feared to tread. Like an expeditioner, he planted his flag and claimed his territory before the gold rush. Now, je lives large and loves well, carried on the wings of self-fulfillment and service to humanity.