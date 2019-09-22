Luli Concert: Using Sound of Music to Lift Soul

In its fourth year, Luli Concert, a worship ministry which began a few years ago has become an instrument of change for redeeming lives, writes Funke Olaode

Young, talented and gifted. Their angelic voice (s) were captivating and at the same time edifying as they sat down quietly in their white apparels rendering melodious songs to the admiration of invited guests. The sound of organ humming was trailing their sonorous voice. They were a sight to behold. Was it a rehearsal? Not really. But a dose of what to expect as the annual event of their organisation approaches. Recently, Luli Concert organizers invited select journalists to brief them on their forthcoming gathering.

Luli Concert is a yearly event which began four years ago after the convener and visioner of Elberach Worship Ministry, Olugbenga Daniel Adebayo received the vision to take the gospel across the length and breathe of Nigeria through music. Over the past years, the Luli Concert has not only performed beyond expectations wining and lifting souls but has become a music ministry which platform has been used to minister to people of different denominational.

On 27 September, the organization will be at it again as it sets to converge thousands of Christians of various denominational on Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island for this year’s concert titled Luli Concert 4.0. with the theme, ‘Power in His Praise’.

Throwing more night on the vision and mission of his music ministry, Adebayo said Elberach is a ministry that has been saddled with the responsibility of taking worship to several places.

“It is the mandate that God gave in 2 Chronicles 20:1-26. There was a time the children of Israel had an issue. When five Kings came against them but God told them not to fight in that battle but to appoint singers and praise Him and He would fight their battle. And that was what God did. What it means is that we can use an instrument of praise to get victory and blessing. And we have three platforms where we do this: an evening with the King where we take worship to the universities and campuses. Luli Concert is a platform created of God for us to take worship from Celestial Church of Christ to other denomination.

“We are in the fourth edition themed, ‘Power in His Praise’, and the reason why we took the theme from the book of Acts 16: 25-26 was because of Paul and Silas who were cast into the prison and in the evening they started singing and praising God to the extent that the foundation of the prison was shaken. The doors opened out of its volition and they were set free. The Lord told us that he wanted us to recreate the same thing as we congregate this year on September 27, 2019, at Tafawa Balewa Square, on Lagos Island,” he added.

And how did he come about the name, Luli? According to him, Luli was a word of the language of Angels that the Lord gave to the founder of the Celestial Church at the inception of him receiving the message of taking salvation to his people.

“Luli is a word synonymous with grace. Luli in Celestial Church means grace. And what we are celebrating is the grace of God because we are living in the dispensation of grace,” he stated.

Though an offshoot of the Celestial Church of Christ, Adebayo stressed that it is a gathering that accommodates other denominational.

“I am a member of the Celestial Church of Christ and Elberach Ministry is a God-given ministry and we are running with the vision. It is a soul-winning concert and just like the Bible says ‘come unto me all those who are willing and heavy laden I will give you rest’. Jesus came for all of us. The concert is for all Christians who love God. Everyone is invited to come and seek the face of the Lord and be delivered.

“Elberach Ministry is an interdenominational music ministry because we have taken worship to Baptist Church, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and several churches. And when we go to campuses we always join the Fellowship of those campuses, organize ourselves and sing praises to our King,” he added.

The Luli Concert 4.0 promises to be a platform where God will use great, talented and gifted artistes to His glory. Tope Alabi, Sola Allyson, the veteran Baba Ayewa of Amona Tetewa will be ministering as well.

Others are Laolu Gbenjo, Sammy P and some parishes of the Celestial Church. The gathering is also expecting a mass choir from the north as well as Ondo State.

“Prophet Kunle Hamilton is the one delivering the word to charge us and draw the hands of God at the event and draw the presence of God. My expectations are quite high because the Bible says ‘the expectations of the just will not be cut off’. I am very sure God is going to visit us as His children, He is going to visit us in His power. Just like what he did in the days of Paul and Silas where He shook the wall of the prison. We believe every prison wall that has held people captive shall be opened and God will set His people free. People will experience newness of life, salvation, and deliverance,” Adebayo assured.

Apart from winning souls, other activities lined up is to give back to society.

“We are giving back to the society in terms of targeting the Music Masters’ those whom God has given or deposited talent of singing into to have a masterclass where the upcoming singers can be nurtured and tutored. Shola Allyson is one of the facilitators. On Saturday, we are going to have the Luli walk which is about mental fitness. We are incorporating mental fitness that will take us around the surrounding of the TBS. We want to create awareness and also promote physical fitness be it mental or physical.

“A day before the event, Thursday, September 26 we are having a medical outreach with our medical team on ground to attend to medical needs of the people in that community in TBS, Lagos Island, and its environs. The test would be run, drugs will be given free of charge. It will continue till Friday afternoon when we close the consultation to kick off the concerts,” Adebayo stated.