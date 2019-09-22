Ex- Ogun Governorship Candidate, Adekunle Akinlade Chasing Shadow?

In the beginning, he had shown traits of an ambitious politician.

To say he was desperate is to put it mildly, as his actions and inaction betrayed him as someone who could not resist the allure of political office.

Against all odds, Adekunle Akinlade threw his hat in the ring to contest the governorship of Ogun State on the platform of the Allied Progressives Movement, APM, having been assured of victory in the election by his political godfather and the then governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosu.

But if Akinlade had known, he would have accepted his fate in good faith when he was the trounced by the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dapo Abiodun.

Typical of an unrepentant optimist, he went ahead to challenge the outcome of the election. But today, the former member of the House of Representatives has been gnashing his teeth since the election petitions tribunal affirmed the victory of the governor.

Many in the state, it was gathered, were not surprised about the outcome of the result for obvious reasons: the party was not popular in the state and his emergence as the party’s candidate promoted by his godfather, Amosun, was condemned by many APC faithful in the state.

It will be recalled that in the face of the crisis in the build-up to the election, Akinlade defected to the APM. But he lost in the end.

It was gathered that since he lost to the APC candidate, he has reportedly recoiled to his cocoon, as he is no longer seen on the social scenes.

A source revealed that Akinlade is currently consulting Amosun on plan to appeal the judgment of the election petition tribunal