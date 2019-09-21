Woman Steals 2 Months Old Baby

An unknown woman has allegedly stolen a two-month-old baby from his mother in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State. The incident occurred yesterday at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekit metropolis. Witnesses said the woman tricked the baby’s mother to follow her to the State Secretariat to collect some relief materials being given by government to flood victims.”On getting there, she sent the mother to help her to procure recharge card but ran away with the baby before the arrival of the woman, a source said. Narrating her ordeal, the woman who was drenched in tears explained that the abductor whom she suspected to be from the Eastern part of the country, had been patronising her consistently at the Oja-Oba Market, where she sells soup ingredients. She said the woman informed her on Wednesday that she would take her to the State Secretariat where her husband works and that the husband would facilitate the relief materials for her.

The woman, who preferred to be anonymous, explained that the woman came to her shop with a list of possible beneficiaries and included her name making her to believe that she was being favoured. According to her, “the woman who had become a regular customer had this morning invited me to the Secretariat and pretended to be waiting for someone, having entered one or two offices under the pretence of making some arrangements. She later took.my baby and set from me and asked me to go and buy recharge cards and before I came back, she had fled with my baby”, she lamented.