SuperSport to View IAAF World Championships Live 

Viewers on DStv and GOtv can get their fill of athletics action when the 2019 IAAF World Championships is held in Doha, Qatar from 27 September to October 6 as the Championships will be broadcast live on SuperSport 13.

This will be the 17th edition of the biennial athletics event and take place at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

One of the leading African athletics nations heading into the 2019 World Championships is Ethiopia, who will be sending a squad of 37 to Doha.

Their roster features two defending World Champions and a newly crowned Diamond League champion.

Viewers can see Muktar Edris attempt to defend his 5000m title, while Almaz Ayana will aim to retain her 10,000m title. Getnet Wale, winner of the 3000m steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels, also features on the team.

World leaders Samuel Tefera, Selemon Barega, Telahun Haile, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Letesenbet Gidey have also been selected, so too have world record-holders Yomif Kejelcha and Genzebe Dibaba.