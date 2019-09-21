Police Charge 15 for Allegedly Planning to Kill Patience Jonathan

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command have arraigned 15 persons before the High Court sitting in Yenagoa, over an alleged plot to kill former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan.

Police prosecutors also said the suspects planned to rob the wife of the former president, Jonathan of items worth several millions of Naira after murdering her.

In a 17-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony with armed robbery, malicious injury to property, conspiracy to commit a felony with stealing and burglary, police authorities said the suspects committed the alleged offence in June this year.

But when the charge sheet signed by S. A. Ofoegbu, Officer in Charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yenagoa, was read before them, the suspects all pleaded not guilty to the offences.

“All the accused and some at large sometime in June, 2019 at Otuoke community under Ogbia Local Government Area did conspire to kill former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, thereby committing an offence.

“On the same date and place, the suspects did steal seven gold bangles and jewelry, five Samsung air conditioners, two sets of upholstery chairs, six Samsung television stands valued over N.3bn, the charge sheet read.

One of the suspects, who is a management staff of Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa owned by Mrs. Jonathan, it was learnt had allegedly duplicated keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and masterminded the looting of the items.