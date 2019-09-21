Oyetola Inaugurates Boards for Osun Health Agencies

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday inaugurated the Governing Boards of Osun Health Insurance Agency and Osun Primary Healthcare Board.

He said the boards were inaugurated as part of the administration’s commitment to ensure quality, qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

This was even as the governor charged members of the newly inaugurated boards to discharge their duties with a high sense of responsibility, probity, selflessness, commitment and diligence.

Inaugurating the boards in his office, Oyetola noted that the constitution and the inauguration of the boards marked the effective take-off of the health programme of the administration.

Members of the Board of Osun Health Insurance Agency, include: Hon. Adeoye Andrew Adelakun (Chairman); Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Niyi Ogini; Director Health Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Health, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Director Medical Services, Dr. Ayobami Oni; Coordinating Director Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Mr Akinola Adekunle Layiwola and Director Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Abolude Ganiyat Titilola.

Others are: Director, Local Government and Inspectorate Service, Mr. Olusola Adedokun; Director P.S.O, Mr. Najeem Akintola; Director Medical Laboratory Services, Mrs Gbonjubola Akinola; State Coordinator, NHIS, Mr. Ahmed Yahaya, Osun NLC Chairman, Comrade Jacob Adekomi; Mr Titus Olufemi Aiyedun; Dr Olatunji Olabisi Odebunmi and Comrade S.O Faniran.

For the Primary Healthcare Board, the members are: Executive Secretary, OPHCDB, Dr. Oluwole Fabiyi; Assistant Medical Laboratory Scientist, Mrs. Biyi Adesina; Mr. Kayode Adetola who represents Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; Mr. Olusola Kolawole Adedokun from Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Dr. Oladeji Gbadamosi from Ministry of Health; Mr. Olusegun Alao Adebayo Akeem Oladepo who represents Alternative Medicine Practitioners; Comrade S. O. Faniran from National Association of Nurses and Midwives; Mr. Olaniyi Olatunji from National Association of Community Health Practitioners; Mr. Muraina Mutiu Olayinka from Health Information Managers Association of Nigeria; and Mr. Gbenga Oyebode from Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria;

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure equitable health service delivery, expressed confidence that the inauguration of the boards will contribute in no measure to advance the health sector in the state.

He said the boards would serve as a force towards the actualisation of the government’s goal at taking quality healthcare to the people’s doorsteps.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman Osun Health Insurance Agency, Hon. Adeoye Andrew Adelakun and the Executive Secretary, Osun Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Oluwole Fabiyi, commended the governor for reposing confidence in them to serve the state.

Adelakun said: “I wish to express gratitude to Mr. Governor for the confidence reposed in us to serve the state. The Governing Board of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme is indeed a novel idea. We assure you that we will give our best in the service to the people and the state.

“We will work towards making people realise that health of the people is paramount to this government under your able leadership. No doubt, your government is destined for greatness. You would recall sir that the election that brought you to power was slated to hold on 22nd but it was later extended to 27 which is the day Osun was created.

“Incidentally, the day you were going to present your budget was postponed to 27 as well. You would agree with me that this coincidence is magical. I believe that by the end of this tenure, which by the grace of God, will be eight years, your name will be written in gold and people will never forget the role you have played in their lives”.

Those who witnessed the inauguration are: Speaker Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade; State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun; State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, and members of the state Steering Committee among others.