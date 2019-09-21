Online Publishers Disown ‘OPMAN’

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) has disassociated itself from the group known as Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria, which they claimed cleverly adopted the acronym ‘OPMAN’. A statement from OPAN said, “This statement serves as a notice to individuals or organisations having dealings with this group, ‘OPMAN’ as our lawyers engage the Corporate Affairs Commission to address this development.” OPAN President, Austyn Ogannah, said: “Our attention has been drawn to the existence of a group which adopted a name similar to ours and goes by an acronym that is closely identical to ours. For the record OPAN has no affiliation with this group or its promoter(s).

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN), registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on 14th of November 2011, is the umbrella body for organisations and persons in the online/digital media space with a mandate to self-regulate practitioners and promote responsible use of the new media in Nigeria.”