600 Players Jostle for Honours at 2019 Nigeria Cup

Over 600 players will be jostling for honours at 23rd edition of the Nigerian Cup, which kicks off today and ends on September 28 at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section.

Speaking during a press briefing to herald the competition, the chairman of the Organising Committee, Uwem Udoh outlined the week-long event meant to commemorate Nigeria’s independence activities which will begin with the children clinic on September 21, the caddies will take to the course on the 23rd, while it will be turn of the ladies golfers to vie for honours on the 24th.

A special Independence Day Kitty, involving members of the club, will hold on the 25th, while it will be the turn of the professionals to vie for the N2 million cash prize on the 26th. Also, the 27th have been set aside to appreciate sponsors, guest and veterans of the game.

On the 28th, which is the final day, the best players who have been sanctioned to play after qualifying would do battle on the course. Apart from the cash prizes for the professionals, over 75 prizes would be won by different categories of winners with a special gala event rounding off the programme on October 1st

Udoh stated that the annual event had continued to wax stronger since it debuted 23 years ago and stated that the aim was to see top players compete in the event every year. He noted that members of organising committee worked assiduously to with the Ikoyi Golf Community Association, sponsors, the golf section leaders to package a befitting event.

The organising committee chairman said the Nigeria Cup was the club’s contribution to the celebration of the country’s independence and nationhood. “For us to be going for this long, it can only be due to the strong support of our sponsors (corporate and individual). We have also decided to recognise and honour distinguish Nigerian who have left indelible imprint on the sands of time.”

The event is backed by AMNI, ND Western, Nova Merchant Bank, Ecobank, Eroton, Simba, NCDMB, Multiplan, UBA, Wellmanned and Channels Television amongst many more.