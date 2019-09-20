LASEPA Gets First Female General Manager

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A Public Health practitioner, Dr. Dolapo Ayokunle Fasawe has been appointed as the new head of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA.

LASEPA is the environmental regulator for Lagos State in charge of assisting the public and private organisations, industries, businesses and non-governmental organisations to achieve compliance by providing environment friendly solutions to varied environmental challenges.

According to the Chief Public Affairs Officer LASEPA, Bola Ajao, the appointment of Fasawe as the new head of the agency is remarkable in the history of the agency given that she is the first female that would be heading the agency since its establishment 23 years ago.

Prior to her appointment as the sixth GM of the agency, Fasawe was the Director, Special Projects with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The appointment of Fasawe, an award-winning Public Health Physician took effect from Monday, August 19, 2019. She succeeded Engr. Antonio Ayodele as the new head of LASEPA.

Fasawe received her MBBS Degree at Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, and graduated on honors roll from College of Medicine Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile- Ife 1999.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the Lagos State University College of Medicine in 2008 and a diploma in International Health consultancy from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (2011).

It should be noted that Fasawe had played a very pivotal role in engaging state governments and non-governmental organizations towards improved healthcare service delivery, innovations and initiatives across Nigeria.

Fasawe’s appointment is not unconnected with her very impressive track records in the state’s health sector and the general wellbeing of residents of the State and Nigeria as a whole.

Among others, the new General Manager of LASEPA coordinated the State Emergency Public Health Information Strategy for the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Lagos State in 2014.

She pioneered and coordinated 28 outings of the Eko Free Health Mission to various LGA in the state where over 800,000 Lagosians have benefited.

With more than 17 years’ experience in pioneering new models of providing sustainable, efficient and effective health-impacting programs, Fasawe is expected to bring her expertise to bear in the management of the affairs of the agency in line with the policy trust of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, the governor of the state.