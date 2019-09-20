Eunisell Boot Joint-winners Boost Eagles Squad for Togo Clash

CHAN 2020

Eunisell Boot 2019 joint winners Sunusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh are amongst players in the camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their CHAN 2020 First Leg, final round qualifier against Togo, on Sunday.

Both players were celebrated at an impressive ceremony by Eunisell, earlier in the year, as part of the brand’s desire to boost the quality of domestic football in the country.

Udoh, who plays for Akwa United said: “I feel great. I feel excited and grateful. The Eunisell Boot has enhanced my profile.

“It shows I have been recognized for hard work.”

Ibrahim, who scored his first goal for Nigeria on his second cap for the U23 team is equally excited.

“A lot has happened to me since the Eunisell Boot coronation and I dedicate this invitation to Eunisell,” he said to Eunisell Football’s Twitter account: @EunisellFball.

Conceived by Nigeria’s leading chemical and specialty fluids and Production Solutions Group, Eunisell, the Eunisell Boot seeks to raise the standard of public interest in the top flight by rewarding the outstanding top scorers in the domestic top flight with cash incentives.

With the 2019/20 NPFL season about to kick off, top stars have continued to score goals in pre-season tournaments across the land to indicate their readiness for the Eunisell Boot 2020 Award.