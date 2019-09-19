Wema Bank Opens Bootcamp to Support Fintechs

Wema Bank Plc has disclosed plan to host a bootcamp focused on engaging fintech startups.

The initiative is to develop solutions that would optimise service delivery in banking and finance.

According to a statement, the Hackaholics Bootcamp is a ten-week intensive program designed to engage outstanding startups who participated at the hackathon to develop their ideas and make them into market-ready products or services.

They would also be trained on global practices for lean startups which include user research and pivoting, customer journey mapping among other solution design thinking.

The Bootcamp which kicked off on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Wema Bank Codeville, Ilupeju, Lagos, would feature robust ideation and training sessions on product design and development facilitated by experts.

“Trainers at the Bootcamp – Chuba Ezekwesili, Head of Research and Strategy and Co-founder, Akanka; Iyin Aboyeji, Co-Founder Flutterwave, Andela and Founder Street Capital; Joseph Agunbiade, Co-founder BudgIT, Founder Univelcity, Getmobile Technologies Limited, and SmartED and other experts – will take participating teams through extensive market research and predictive trend analysis to ensure they develop solutions that are relevant in an ever-changing market.

“Participating teams will be equipped with different business model toolkits to develop a scalable market-ready solution, a go-to-market strategy, branding and communications. They will also be equipped with skills on how to pitch to and win over investors,” the statement added.

In his remarks, Wema Bank’s Head of Innovation, Samuel Omotayo stated that, “the path to growth in today’s world is through collaboration and competition within and outside your organisation.”

“Our goal is to equip and support startups to bring their ideas to life and ultimately, to have market-ready viable products by the end of the Bootcamp.

“We aim to create solutions that will drive process efficiency, optimise service delivery and improve customer experience. We are also looking to partner with other tech organisations in this regard.”

The bank had in March this year, pulled together startups and young tech professional for its first hackath