Senator Abe Felicitates with Ogoni Monarch at 80

The immediate-past representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has felicitated with King Godwin Gininwa, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom and President, Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni as he turns 80 years old.

Abe, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, described the octagenarian as an embodiment of royalty, very objective, most astute, full of wisdom and a custodian of the traditional institution.

He said: “Attaining the age of 80, is not an easy feat especially in this clime where life expectancy is something to worry about, but God in His infinite mercies have kept you to this day.

“As you celebrate, I am very sure your heart is filled with joy for what God has helped you to achieve all this years and looking forward, I hope that all your dreams and wishes for the people of Ogoni and Rivers State will come true.

“My prayers for you on your birthday is that God Almighty should continue to bestow on you long life and wisdom to serve the people of Ogoni kingdom, Rivers State and indeed Nigerians at large.

“On behalf of my wife, I join the good people of Rivers State to wish you happy birthday.”