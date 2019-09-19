PTAD New Boss Pledges to Restore Pensioners’ Trust

Ebere Nwoji

The new Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, has said her administration will continue to build on the legacy left by her predecessor Sharon Ikeazor with regards to restoring hope and building trust among pensioners.

Pensioners are now treated with dignity, and with the respect that they deserve.

The new PTAD boss, who stated this during her maiden meeting with workers, also welcomed the new staff of the directorate and encouraged them to be dedicated to learning about pension administration and the policies guiding PTAD’s operations and service to pensioners from the older staff.

“I see that PTAD is one big happy family. I pray that it continues to be that way and I pray that the new staff will also be integrated into this new family and it will be a good experience for them as it has been for the older staff,” she added.

She commended management and staff of the directorate for their hard work and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities during the Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise in the South East which ended on Saturday September 7, 2019.

She assured the workers that she would among other things be guided by the core values of the Directorate.

She assured them of her commitment to staff welfare and encouraged them to continue to be punctual to work and dedicated to their assignments so that human errors will be minimised as there is still a lot of work to be done especially as the Directorate continues to gather pensioners’ data to build a credible database.

“There are now proper staff placements and promotion. It is going to be a continuous thing and we will make sure that hard work is rewarded at every level.”

The new PTAD boss, also reminded the workers that PTAD, as a highly technology-driven, first class organisation, must continue to remain topnotch. She sought for their support, loyalty, dedication, passion, innovation and ideas that would take the Directorate further to the next level with regards to pension administration.

She commended the federal government’s reforms in the pension industry, adding that the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme had ensured that pension settlements are guaranteed.

In his response on behalf of the workforce, the Director, Corporate Services Department of PTAD, Mr Babagana Kaigama, pledged the commitment, dedication, loyalty, co-operation and support of the Directors and staff to the Executive Secretary to ensure the success of her tenure.