Ole Gunnar SolskjaerTOKYO 2020 QUALIFIERS

Olympic Eagles Opponents to Emerge October 3

The defending African U-23 champions, the Olympic Eagles of Nigeria will on 3rd of October, know the path they have to take to qualify for the football event of the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

That is when the draw for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will be made at the Haramlek Palace in historical Montaza Complex in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

Nigeria hit this stage of the tournament after an emphatic 5-1 goal aggregate win over Sudan early this month.

The eight-nation competition will for the second time, serves as the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games. Nigeria won the last tournament held in Senegal four years ago.

The eight teams to be drawn are: hosts Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

The representatives of the qualified teams are expected to be in attendance for the event that will set the tone for the final tournament scheduled for 8-22 November 2019.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo will host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three finishers at the final tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.