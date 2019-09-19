Oba of Benin Promises Quick Resolution of Edo Political Crisis

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba Uku-Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewaure II, has assured Edo State that the political tension currently in the state would soon become a thing of the past.

He said the palace is working round the clock to resolve the impasse among the political gladiators in the state, hinting that state would not be left out from the main stream of development in the current administration

The Oba of Benin, who stated this when he played host to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chairman-designate, Dr. Pius Odubu, and the Commissioner representing the state in the NDDC board, Mr. Victor Ekhator, in his palace, maintained that the cooperation of everyone, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations, would attract more federal presence to the state just as he said the palace authority has intensified more prayers and other spiritual exercise to ensure the overall development of the state.

The royal father, who described the appointment of Odubu as a landmark in the state, stressed that the palace was keen to ensure the overall development of the kingdom and state at large

Earlier, the NDDC chairman-designate told the Benin king that he was in his palace to formally informed him (Oba) of his appointment as the new chairman of the commission

Odubu, a former deputy governor of Edo State, described his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as a milestone, and attributed it to the hard work of the Oba and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole.

The NDDC chairman-designate, who was full of appreciation for the Oba and Oshiomhole for their roles which led to his emergence, however, berated those who kicked against his appointment, warning that such act would hinder development in the state.