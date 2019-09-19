NIG, DBI Partner on Internet Offering

The Nigeria Internet Group (NIG), a not-for-profit, organisation, in collaboration with the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) is hosting an event titled “Internet Summit 2019” in conjunction with the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The Summit is an annual event educating both undergraduates and postgraduates of the various tertiary institutions on the various ways of leveraging the internet to produce income by transforming ideas they have into viable alternative sources of income by the experts from the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry.

The Summit, scheduled to hold in UNILAG today, will be interactive and a platform featuring entrepreneural business men and women, private and public enterprise to discuss and share ideas on how the internet has impacted on our business lives and to discuss what better ways to maximize the opportunities of the internet for wealth creation and providing alternatives to the oil economy of Nigeria.

Executive Secretary, NIG, Mr. Fidelis Orji said during the summit, thought leaders would make presentations on key topics and illustrate how solutions are impacting various industries, while Information Technology (IT) firms would exhibit latest cutting-edge innovations on internet trends, impact and technologies.

Secretary to State Government of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, who is the Special Guest of Honour at the event, is expected to to declare the summit open. Among other dignitaries expected to be in attendance, include the Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology Lagos State, the Honourable Commissioner for Education Lagos State, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, the EVC/ pCEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Chairman of Zinox Technologies, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, the Chairman of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Titi Omo-Etu, among others.