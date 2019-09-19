NFIA to Celebrate Nigeria’s Finance Innovators

Emma Okonji

Africa’s premium B2B event organisers, InstinctWave, is set to host the 5th edition of the Nigeria Finance Innovation Award (NFIA), where real innovators and change drivers in the finance sector will be celebrated and rewarded.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos on the 12th of October, 2019.

Announcing the event in Lagos, the CEO/Founder of InstinctWave, Mr Akin Naphtal, said the awards would help in deepening growth in the finance sector by beaming lights on organisations, executives, teams and individuals that are driving the sector through innovative services and products.

He noted that the financial sector plays a vital role in the economic development of the country, hence, it became imperative to recognise those whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of accountability within the ecosystem. He said some individuals, who have showcased brilliancy in managing organisations’ wealth as well as promoting economic growth, would also be celebrated as the heroes and heroines of the sector.

“The role of the financial sector and its importance to national development and growth cannot be underestimated, hence the need to reward those pushing boundaries in the public and private financial industry,” Naphtal said. He added that nominations were open from till September 20th and nominees are to make submissions on the awards website:www.nfiawards.ng.

According to him, with top decision makers in the country’s finance sector scheduled to attend the event, the award promises to be a memorable one with a great mix of networking and exemplary entertainment.