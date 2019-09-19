NDLEA Arrests Suspected Kidnapper, 24 Drug Barons in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adamawa State Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and 24 drug barons in possessions of hard drugs worth N15 million.

NDLEA State Commander, Yakubu Kibo, made the disclosure at a press briefing on yesterday in Yola, noting that the arrest was done within one month.

Kibo explained that the suspected kidnapper was arrested by the NDLEA, while performing its primary assignment of curbing drug menace in the state.

“It may interest you to know that in the course of our assignment of curbing the drug menace, we do equally arrest anybody involved in any form of criminal activities and hand over to the appropriate agency as part of interagency cooperation.

“In line with this, on the 04/09/2019, the NDLEA operatives arrested one Bawuro Bakari, a suspected kidnapper along Ngurore-Mayo Belwa road with two rounds of ammunition.

“A reputable member of Tugga community confirmed that the suspect, Bawuro Bakari, is on watch list of suspected kidnappers in their community. The suspect and two live rounds of ammunition found with him have been transferred to the Nigeria Police for discreet investigation,” he said.

The commander added that on September 14, the agency arrested one Absulrashid Mohammed with 10 samples of pentazocine injection and confessed that one Sulaiman Waziri supplied the drug to him.

According to him, the agency raided the supplier’s patent medicine store and discovered five cartons of pentazocine injection weighing 21kg, adding that the feat marked the first time the agency made a large seizure in a singular arrest.

“The command arrested one Yusufu Mohammed with fresh Cannabis Sativa weighing 10.2kg planted within his compound at So’o village in Jada Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

Kibo maintained that the agency was working assiduously to prevent the practice of the planting of these drugs in order to curtail a situation in which the state would become a large scale producer of the banned substance.

Kibo said 3.8kg of cannabis sativa, 168 grammes of diazepam, 218 bottles of cough syrup with codeine and 350 grammes of rohypnol capsules were seized by the command.

“Other seized items include: 600 grammes of cannabis sativa another 1.5kg of cannabis sativa, 195 grammes of exol-5 tablets, 10.2kg of fresh cannabis sativa, and 107.00kg of tramadol,” he said