ITEX Receives CBN Licence to Operate as Super-Agent

Itex Integrated Services Limited, a financial technology (fintech) company that deploys secure solutions to diverse customers, has been granted the licence to operate as a commercial Super Agent in the nation’s financial services by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The licence would enable Itex to provide basic financial services such as account opening, BVN capture, funds transfer, cash withdrawals, bill payments to the unbanked particularly in rural areas. The licence will also enable the company to recruit more agents to carry out financial services.

Commenting on the licence, Managing Director and CEO, Itex Integrated Services Ltd, Mr. Ernest Uduje, stated that the company remained elated to have gotten the full approval to be a Super Agent. According to him, “We are indeed happy to have qualified for this licence. Our primary goal is to provide ease of financial services and transactions for our customers including those in the rural areas. This licence gives us an opportunity to provide these services on an even larger scale, thus providing financial empowerment to the unbanked and underbanked”.

“This is also a testament to the fact that we have systems, structures and security to render the best payment solutions for our clients, providing tailor made services to them and providing solutions that will guarantee smooth and secure transactions,” Uduje added.

The super-agent licence is part of CBN’s efforts to deepen financial inclusion in the country and reducing the financial exclusion rate to 20 per cent by 2020.