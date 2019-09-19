Gunmen Kill Five, Injure Six in Taraba

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Five persons were on Tuesday killed by unknown gunmen in three separate attacks in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The Caretaker Chairman of Wukari LGA, Mr. Adi Grace who broke the news to journalists on phone, said six other persons sustained varying degree of injuries in the attack.

Adi Grace told journalists that two people were killed by the gunmen on their farm at Numa village while two others were injured.

According to him, two others were killed at Yoyina village when the vehicle in which they were travelling was ambushed by gunmen, leaving two others critically injured.

He further stated that another vehicle was ambushed at Toshan village, which left one person dead and two others injured.

According to him “The first attack was in Numa where two people were killed in their farm and two others injured.

“In Yoyina, a vehicle passing was ambushed which resulted in the death of two persons, while two others were injured.

“The third attack was in Toshan where another vehicle passing was also attacked and one person shot dead while two others were injured.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba State Command, ASP David Misal said the command could only confirm two separate attacks, which led to the death of three persons.

According to the PPRO, one person was killed when a bus travelling from the eastern part of the country was attacked while two other persons were killed on their farm.

“One person was killed when a bus coming from the East was attacked while two other persons were killed on their farms,” he said.