FG Restates Commitment to Develop Economic Zones as Foreign Investors Beckon

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Mariam Yelwaji Katagum, yesterday said the federal government was committed to partnering foreign investors to develop its free trade zones in order to boost job creation in the country.

The minister spoke during a meeting with a delegation of foreign investors from Ohio State, United States of America (USA), led by a Nigerian partner who is the Director, Horizon Metals Limited, Alhaji Munir Umar.

She noted that the creation of free trade zones remained a key priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as it constitutes an avenue for employment generation.

Katagum, who commended the delegation for indicating interest to invest in the country, further assured them that that government would continue to create an enabling environment for ease of doing business.

She said the development of the free trade zones would enhance job opportunities, wealth creation among others.

She added that both the federal government and the delegation would engage in stakeholders’ discussion to look into the timelines, investment opportunities and the number of jobs to be created.

Earlier, the Chief Operations Officer, Crimson Gate Consulting Company, Mr. Brent Dyke, who was part of the delegation, informed the minister that the company was interested in investing particularly in Bauchi State which he said has lots of similarities with Ohio State.

He said the company planned to invest in the development of mining, manufacturing and other areas of production with a view to plough back part of the profit to power Nigerians.

According to him, the free trade zone to be developed would be of immense benefits to both parties as there would be no barrier in the movement of goods, while value addition would be done within the zone.