ATOS Int’l Clinics Germany, Kasi Healthcare Nigeria Partner on Sports Medicine

Lagos-based Kasi Healthcare and The ATOS Clinic Group of Germany have announced a partnership that will offer tele-consultation and tele-radiology service will significantly increase the positive outcomes of patients various orthopaedic and sports injury issues.

With seven clinics in Hamburg, Cologne, Braunfels and Heidelberg, the ATOS Group which is the leading orthopaedic clinic group in Germany, is to handle patients cases via connection with its International Office and many others for services.

Speaking on the joint effort, CEO and Founder of Kasi Healthcare, Dr Adedayo Osholowu a pioneer in Sports Medicine who is also a member of the FIFA Football Medicine Network, said the partnership is another demonstration of the relentless focus of the Kasi Healthcare Group on ensuring their patients access the best care possible without any barriers.

“We are very excited about all the opportunities this partnership presents us, ATOS and most importantly, our patients. In effect, our facility will serve as an extension to ATOS Clinics in Germany and will be a local point of contact for their world-class tertiary care,” observed Osholowu who also served as Sports Medicine Specialist at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa nine years ago.

The Kasi Healthcare CEO said he envisages about 3,000 sportsmen and other Nigerians benefiting from the partnership annually.

“I see over 3000 patients every year and around 300 of them requiring advanced surgery. This partnership will further improve our processes. We can consult on cases with ATOS and access tele-radiology directly with the international office in Germany, ” he affirmed.

“The Lagos clinic will serve patients from Nigeria and the rest of the sub region providing a one-stop-shop from their initial inquiry, right through their entire stay at the hospital, and to their follow-up care at home – all in a language they can understand.”

Kasi Healthcare recently announcement a $4million investment in a state of the art Sports Medicine Orthopedic and Day Surgery Clinic located in the heart of the commercial capital Lagos. It is accessible to the 20 million urban population and the rest of Nigeria’s 150 million people.

Osholowu said it will serve as an outreach facility for care services such as Minimally Invasive Orthopedic and Sports Surgery; Neurosurgery and Interventional Spine Surgery which are largely unavailable in Nigeria.

Head of International Patient Management of the ATOS Clinic Group,

Sabine Heckmann-Matejec, said of the partnership with Kasi Healthcare: “Germany hosted the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has a rich history of football just like Nigeria.

“In the area of Sports Medicine, ATOS Clinics have more than 30 top class surgeons and is the winner of the popular Focus Medicine Award.

“We are proud to work with Dr Osholowu who has a deep experience in Nigeria and Africa to bring our expertise to the market and offer access to our world-class facilities for treatments and testing for athletes in Nigeria and other African countries.

The ATOS Group is the leading orthopaedic clinic group in Germany with core competence in hips, knees, shoulders, spine treatments. ATOS offers diagnostic and treatment options within further disciplines. ATOS has more than 30 top class surgeons with the popular Focus medicine Award.