Special Foundation Ambassadors Bridge Learning Gap in FCT LEA Schools

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Special foundation ambassadors have offered analytical, public speaking skills, in addition to citizenship training to students of some select schools in the Federal Capital Territory with focus on LEA Primary School, Kuje, Abuja.

The special foundation, according to the ambassadors is actively involved in proffering solutions to learning gaps in school curriculum in the country by training students in creative writing, public speaking, critical thinking, leadership, patriotism and national values.

Speaking at the summer school lessons in LEA Kuje, the founder, Special Foundation, Seyi Akinwale said “true economic development and good leadership can only be achieved by an inclusive education system. When you educate young people, you are building the pillars of society. I believe in nation building and that citizens must be catalysts of the positive change they want to see in their communities.

“We cannot look to the government for solutions to all the social problems we find in our community. This is the reason we created this platform to address specific societal ills in education.”

An Ambassador of Special Foundation, Chukwuma Nwanze said: “These are tough times and there is no better time than now to join hands to make the future brighter for every child. This is the reason I am joining forces with the special foundation and there is a chance.

“This is to encourage patriotism and nationalism from a young age, raise verbally confident children, ignite creative writing and critical thinking in children and most of all to raise selfless leaders for today and tomorrow.”

The programme, which has impacted over 300 children in the last three years, was developed to address the gaps discovered in the current public education received by children in Northern Nigeria.