Navy to Complement FG’s Efforts on Healthcare Services, Says Naval Chief

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Chief of the Naval Staff,. Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Navy to complement the current effort of the federal government in brining good health care delivery services to the doorsteps of the populace.

He said that, in achieving this gesture, the navy management was set to organise a health care retreat in Offa in Kwara state so as to equip men and officers of the Nigeria Navy with skills on health care delivery in the country.

Vice Admiral Ibas stated this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital during a courtesy call on the state governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq at Government House, Ilorin on the commencement of the Navy Health Retreat at School of Navy Health Sciences in Offa,

He said that, already, medical team from Nigeria Navy across it’s formations in the country were now in Offa to be part of the health retreat .

According to him, “Nigeria Navy is blessed with specialists in various health related care system that can are of very important to the delivery of good health care services to the people of the country”.

He said that, “there is no doubt that, the current effort of the government need to be completed and that is the reason the Nigeria Navy is organising the health retreat so as to make the health personnel in the navy to be more equipped on the modern day health care strategies”.

Represented by the Director, Naval Medical Services, Rear Admiral Abubakar Yusuf, said that, “ the Navy have been engaged in the training and retraining of its personnel so as to make them comply with world standard.

He added that, “I want to tell you your excellency that, the world is now in technology drive with health sector not left out and this is reason we organise this retreat so as to allow our medical team to be aversed with world health technology.

“This, the Nigeria Navy belief, would go a long way to help our health care system and also assist our medical team to add value to the health care delivery of the government, moreso, medical line is dynamic hence the need for the Navy to be up to date”.

He however commended the State government for its hospitalility and the cordial relationship existing between the Service, Offa Community and the State at large.