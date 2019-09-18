Maltina Teacher of the Year Records Highest Entries

Submission of entries for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year has closed with a total of 1,310 entries from the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is a 104-per cent increase over last year’s total entries of 641. This year’s entries are also the highest ever recorded by the initiative since its inception in 2015.

Speaking on the development, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan said this year’s performance is a substantial improvement in the level of participation by teachers across the country, which is a confirmation of the growing interest and acceptance of the initiative as a platform for rewarding the efforts and commitment of teachers in the country.

She explained that as it has always been the practice, the entries were thoroughly scrutinised by the project assessors, who pruned them down to 548 valid entries. “All these valid entries will now be subjected to the evaluation and assessment of our esteemed panel of judges who will determine the applicants to emerge as state champions based on the set criteria.

“Once the state champions have been determined, the 10 best entries from the pool of state champions will be selected and invited for another round of assessment where the jury will further subject them to rigorous scrutiny against established set criteria in order to determine who truly should be named the Maltina Teacher of the Year. On October 18, 2019, the winners will be announced and celebrated at a grand event to be held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos,” Morgan said.

At the 2018 edition, a total of 641 entries were recorded, while the 2017 edition attracted 550 entries from 35 states and the FCT. In 2016, teachers from 31 states submitted 350 entries to vie for the honour of becoming the Maltina Teacher of the Year. At the maiden edition in 2015, 540 entries were received from 27 states and the FCT.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year is an initiative of the Nigerian Breweries Plc-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund- conceived to recognise, celebrate and reward exceptional teachers for their outstanding contribution to the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Like in previous editions, the winner is expected to go home with a cash prize worth N6.5 million, a capacity training abroad, while a block of classrooms will be built at the school where he/she teaches.

The first and second runners-up will get a cash reward of N1 million and N750,000 respectively, while state champions will receive N500,000 each.

Since inception, the initiative has produced four winners: Rose Obi from Anambra State (2015), Imoh Essien from Akwa Ibom State (2016), Felix Ariguzo from Delta State (2017) and Olasunkanmi Opeifa from FCT (2018).