Governor Mohammed Makes an Auspicious Start in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji writes that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has converted initial pessimism towards his administration to a huge bank of goodwill by delivering on his campaign promises

The early days of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State will never be forgotten in a hurry because of the unprecedented projects embarked on by the administration. Such a level of development has never been witnessed since the return to democracy in 1999.

Since his swearing in as the sixth democratically elected governor of Bauchi State, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has not left anybody in doubt about his developmental drive to transform the state.

This can be seen in his tireless effort to address the challenges facing the most critical sectors of education, health, agriculture as well as wooing investors and partners from far and wide who have shown interest to work with him in addressing infrastructural and sectoral challenges facing the state.

In the heart of his transformation agenda, is the provision of critical infrastructure to improve the quality of life of Bauchi State citizens and to grow the local economy to create more jobs opportunities.

These plans are predicated on sound government policies, programmes and activities in Youth Empowerment, Poverty Reduction, Agriculture, Security, Anti Corruption, Infrastructure, Education, Health, Economics and Social Investment among others.

To execute the blueprint of the administration, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed adopted a multi sectoral approach to touch the lives and turnaround the fortunes of Bauchi State to enable the state regain its pride and become one of the best states in the country.

Water Sector

To ensure the provision of water to Bauchi metropolis and its environs, Governor BalaAbdulkadir Mohammed flagged off the $65.5 million rehabilitation and expansion of water supply facilities

The World Bank assisted project was designed to ensure access to affordable, and sustainable water supply services to all consumers within areas of coverage, in addition to activating water facilities to ensure effective supply across the state.

Youths Empowerment

Because of his efforts to empower youths and women in order to reduce poverty which give rise to social vices. He introduced various empowerment programmes to engage youths on skills acquisition programmes like computer training, various educational interventions and other vocations.

The governor released the sum of N19 million as counterpart funding to World Bank Youth Employment and Social Support Operation Programme.

As a result of that effort, over 500 thugs called “Yan Sara-Suka surrendered and renounced their act of thuggery and criminality in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed who commended the youth for surrendering their weapons, promised to rehabilitate them through skills acquisition trainings.

Financial Prudence

To ensure prudence in financial management and effective delivery of his policies and programmes, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed requested the State House of Assembly for a downward review of the 2019 budget of N197,289, 074, 280

After the review, the budget size has a difference of N1,560, 060, 600 against the earlier proposed budget presented to the State House of Assembly by the immediate past Governor of the state, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar.

Health Sector

As part of measures to improve the health status of citizens of the state, Governor Bala Mohammed Kauran Bauchi distributed six ambulances to some primary healthcare centers in the state provided by the Bauchi Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

The ambulances were distributed to Kafin Madaki General Hospital, Darazo General Hospital, Garin Na Allah PHC center, Gobiya PHC, Udubo Maternity and Mashema Primary Health Center.

The Governor also flagged off the Nigeria State Health Investment Project NSHIP at Kirfi Local Government Area of the state to scale up health facilities in local government areas through 203 health centers in ten local government areas earmarking benefiting from the project as millions of Naira for the project.

He also participated in the 2019 Mid-Year Review Meeting on Strengthening Bauchi State Primary Healthcare which was held with Bill Gates Via a Video Conference held at the Emergency Operations Center Bauchi, announced the deposition of N200 million out of the N339 million budgeted for this year’s State Basket Fund Contribution.

He also pledged to ensure timely release of counterpart funding for polio eradication, thereby tasking stakeholders in the health sector to focus attention on improving the quality of data as government is improving its coverage indicators.

This prompted an Abuja-based organization, Lautech Solutions Limited to support the state government by donating hospital equipments worth over N250 million to Bauchi state government.

He also constructed primary health centres in Mansur village, Alkaleri local government, Dunkurmi, Misau local government, Yadure, Giade local government and rehabilitation of others in Dambam, Itas Gadau and Jama’are local government areas.

Roads Construction/Rehabilitation

Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed flagged off multi-billion Naira construction and rehabilitation of some roads in the state capital and other parts of the state.

The road projects include, construction of Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road Bye-Pass, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road Bye-Pass and rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Market Road and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters Road as part of efforts to reduce road accident.

The construction of Gombe Road project to Maiduguri Road Bye- pass is 4.4 kilometers, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road bye-pass is 6.2 kilometers, Yakubun Bauchi Quarters is 1.8 kilometers while that of Muda Lawal Market Road is 1 kilometer.

The governor also flagged off the construction of Hospital Road to Jama’are, Azare Bye-Pass is 1.3 kilometer, while that of Tafawa Balewa Road to Jama’are, Shira Road is 6.5 kilometer worth over N1 billion.

Governor Mohammed also flagged off the construction of rural roads from Sade to Akuyam linking Dazaro and Misau local government areas.

He, as well, flagged off the construction of the road linking Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa local government Areas which will pass through Yalwan Duguri, Badaran Dutse, Birim-Bajama Kumbala, Kundak-Wurno and Burga communities.

As a commitment, the Governor has released 50 percent of the money for all the roads projects awarded to facilitate the timely completion of the projects.

Education

To revolutionise the education sector, the governor secured a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) support of N600 million for the provision of learning materials for primary school pupils, the implementation of Teacher Management Information System and another N5 billion from the Federal Government as the 2019 Universal Basic Education Intervention Programme to compliment the efforts of addressing the challenges facing education sector in the state.

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) under its Better Education Service Delivery for All project, also provides a $3 million grant to address the menace of out-of-school children.

Agriculture

To revive agriculture, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed launched the 2019 farming season and sale of Fertilizer at Zaki Local Government Area of the state at the cost of N5,500 and released funds to the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to provide 6000 metric tonnes of the fertilizer to ensure the availability of the commodity across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He later launched an Agricultural Policy Document to ensure smooth agricultural production across the state.

Civil Service

To reform the civil service , Governor Bala Mohammed appointed the new Head of Civil Service, alongside the Special Adviser on Civil Service Matters, Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa and Mr Abdon Dalla Gin and released N200 million for the part payment of outstanding gratuity for retired workers as he promises to offset the backlog and other entitlements.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Under the Bauchi state office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 16 projects were awarded in schools, health facilities and in some rural areas of the state.

The 16 projects include; the comprehensive renovation of primary schools at Yalwa practicing school in Bauchi local government Area, Tagwaje primary school in Darazo local government, Central primary school Azare in Katagum local government the procurement of classroom furniture for Yalwa practicing school Bauchi and Centra primary school Azare, Katagum local government Area.

In addition, the scheme will also intervene in the rehabilitation of solar powered boreholes in Malar village, Bogoro local government Area, Sharfuri in Kirfi local government and Mainuri, Zaki local government Area.

Environment/Hygiene

In order to address environmental challenges facing the state, Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed flagged off a Special Sanitation Exercise in the state capital.

The exercise was part of his administration’s determination to ensure hygienic and healthy environment, as well as maintain urban and rural plans to ensure clean environment in line with global best practices.

Tourism

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has also held talks with members of Wildlife Conservation Society as part of efforts to boost tourism sector as a way of enhancing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

He pledged to review the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the state government and the society for the protection and conservation of facilities at the Yankari Games Reserve.

He reaffirmed the determination of his administration to come up with strategies for enhancing the capacity and quality of services of Yankari Games Reserve and other tourism sites in the state to operate in line with international standards.

Foreign Investment/Partnership

As part of its determination to ensure human capital development in critical sectors of the economy, Governor Bala Mohammed is in talks with various international and local investors who have shown interests to invest in Bauchi State.

The recent one was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with investors from France who wants to help the state in the area of Human Capital Development in the state civil service.

The MOU will also focus on agriculture, and pledged to provide enabling environment for effective implementation of the investors projects in the state.

The investors will also establish skills acquisition centers in the state for youth development and improve the agricultural sector and provide funds for the execution of capital projects to enable the governor meet its obligations.

