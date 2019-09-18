Experts to Discuss Renewable Energy Resources at 2019 Power Nigeria

West Africa’s largest power and renewable energy event, is set to discuss renewable energy resources in Nigeria, at its annual event taking place from 24th – 26th September, in Lagos, Nigeria. Now in its 8th edition, the exhibition as part of its agenda will feature conferences designed to heighten the potentials and benefits of renewable energy resources for Nigeria.

Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference is the largest existing platform that provides opportunity for exhibitors to showcase latest brands, products, technologies and innovations in the power sector. It will feature an impressive list of exhibitors like SkipperSeil Nigeria Limited, Lucy Electric UK Limited, Fronius International Gmbh, Genbrite Nigeria Limited, Simba Industries Limited, Total Nigeria PLC, BETA Electric Industries, Mantrac Nigeria Limited, Eaton International Industries – Nigeria Ltd, Cable Depot FZCO, Pragmatic Technologies Limited, Comap A.S. and Cummins West Africa Ltd.

In line with Nigeria’s Vision 20:2020 which recognises the importance of Nigeria’s renewable energy resource potential in meeting the national electricity targets, Power Nigeria 2019 will engage industry experts in discourse on how to accomplish high-performance and cost-effective solutions for the electrification of Nigerian communities through use of renewable energy resources thus, creating a path to position Nigeria amongst the leading economies of the world.

Commenting on the event, Deep Karani, Exhibition Director of Power Nigeria said; “This year’s conference has been carefully designed to provide insightful and constructive ideas and solutions towards achieving the country’s vision for clean power and efficient utilization of available reliable renewable energy resources. Conversations will be built around the need to upgrade from fossil fuel economy, the positive contributions renewable energy resources has led to, as well as the efforts that need to be made to achieve more viable, safe and secure alternative to current sources of energy production in the Nation. The power sector is of ultimate importance to the economic growth of the country. We are excited to be part of the solutions to the pressing challenges emerging from the power and energy sector of the country and West Africa at large”.

Power Nigeria continues to serve the West African and Nigerian energy markets. Over the past years, the event has successfully established itself as an annual hub for international investors, developers and manufactures to meet with regional suppliers, buyers, EPC contractors and systems integrators driving the energy markets in Nigeria forward. This event will welcome more than 130 exhibiting companies and anticipated 2,500+ attendees from across the country, providing an opportunity for participants to learn about the latest innovation and discuss ways to provide and maintain access to clean and stable energy in Nigeria. Innovation is driving the energy industry forward and advances in technologies are creating vast new possibilities in the sector all of which will be showcased during the event, thereby making Power Nigeria a must-attend event for all energy industry professionals. Interested attendees can register for free at https://bit.ly/2ZhIURw